DEX Market Capitalization Tops $5.37 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. DEX has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $42,686.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

