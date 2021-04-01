DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 during trading hours on Thursday. DFDS A/S has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

