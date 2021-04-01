DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 during trading hours on Thursday. DFDS A/S has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
