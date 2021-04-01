dHedge DAO (DHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.86 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00007088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $40.65 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.23 or 0.00643949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,687,648 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

