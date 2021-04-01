DIA Market Cap Tops $125.91 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One DIA token can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00007531 BTC on exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $125.91 million and approximately $141.52 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIA has traded up 55.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00337635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.26 or 0.00778338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00089116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029132 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

DIA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.