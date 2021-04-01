Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Shares Down 2.3%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.97 and last traded at $40.97. Approximately 9,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGEAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

