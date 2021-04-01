Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 743,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.44. 411,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,037. Diageo has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $170.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

