Diamond (DMD) Market Capitalization Tops $11.39 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. Diamond has a market cap of $11.39 million and $21,176.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00005385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002167 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 88.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00099872 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,585,048 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

