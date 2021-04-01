Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $156.01 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $177.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.19. The company has a market cap of $492.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.