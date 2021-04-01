Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Trading Down 5.5%

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 202,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 642,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 140.16%. The business had revenue of $168.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

