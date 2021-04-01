Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,619. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $29.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $638,264.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.