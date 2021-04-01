Digital Insurance Token Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 71.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 132% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $7,588.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.90 or 0.00424348 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.