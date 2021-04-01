Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Digital Turbine worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $80.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

