DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Achieves $59.94 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $59.94 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.07 or 0.00391062 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005660 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00026895 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.51 or 0.05325670 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,726,405 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

