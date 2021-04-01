Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 84.9% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 149.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $943.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 84.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,271.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,972.78 or 0.03328381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.95 or 0.00344103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.24 or 0.00940149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.01 or 0.00423496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00386731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.54 or 0.00277596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,190,106 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

