DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0047

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $462,826.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.75 or 0.00426253 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1,001.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,035,499,944 coins and its circulating supply is 4,885,442,081 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.