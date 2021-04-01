DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Insider Leigh Travers Acquires 358,974 Shares

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) insider Leigh Travers bought 358,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,538.44 ($15,384.60).

Leigh Travers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Leigh Travers 9,000,000 shares of DigitalX stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 23.66.

DigitalX Limited provides blockchain application development and digital asset management services in Australia. It operates through Blockchain Consulting and Asset Management segments. The Blockchain Consulting segment offers consulting, technical due diligence, and design and development solutions to businesses.

