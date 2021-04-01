Digitex (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.93 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $16.93 million and $3.02 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.77 or 0.00635242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

