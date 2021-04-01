Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Down 3.9%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.84 and last traded at $92.84. Approximately 1,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 563,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

