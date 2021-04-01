Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $10,657.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 109.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002579 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005397 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00288321 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.