Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) is Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,152 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises approximately 8.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Discovery worth $22,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC raised its position in Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth $7,227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Discovery by 7.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Discovery by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 166,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,234. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

