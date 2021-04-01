dKargo (DKA) Reaches One Day Volume of $251.84 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, dKargo has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One dKargo token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $268.23 million and $251.84 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00641267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

dKargo Token Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 tokens. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

dKargo Token Trading

