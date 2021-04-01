DMarket (DMT) Price Reaches $1.78 on Major Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 120.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $101.25 million and approximately $49.79 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.54 or 0.00635240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

