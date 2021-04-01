DMScript (DMST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.08 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One DMScript token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $10.85 million and $2.08 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.00320293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.00765225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00089261 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029044 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

