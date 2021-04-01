Dock Price Up 68.2% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. Dock has a market cap of $78.40 million and $53.67 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 68.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00051320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.43 or 0.00640279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00068756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dock Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.