Doctors Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $145.48 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $145.48 million and approximately $371,788.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

