Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.74

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.74 and last traded at $101.74, with a volume of 7710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $203,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,997 shares of company stock worth $10,187,075 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

