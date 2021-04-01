Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to $62.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.44% from the stock’s previous close.

DLMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,429. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

