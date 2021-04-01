Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.60.

Shares of DOL stock traded up C$1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$56.53. 359,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,620. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$37.20 and a 12-month high of C$57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

