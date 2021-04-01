Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.27.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$0.98 on Thursday, hitting C$56.50. 508,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.58 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$37.20 and a 1-year high of C$57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

