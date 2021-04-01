Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.27.

Dollarama stock traded up C$0.98 on Thursday, reaching C$56.50. 508,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,642. The stock has a market cap of C$17.58 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$37.20 and a twelve month high of C$57.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.88.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

