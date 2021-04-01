Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$62.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

TSE:DOL traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 508,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,642. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$37.20 and a 1-year high of C$57.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

