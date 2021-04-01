Dollarama’s (DLMAF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 1,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,429. Dollarama has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $44.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

