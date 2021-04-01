DomRaider Market Capitalization Tops $12.66 Million (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. DomRaider has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $82,778.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DomRaider has traded up 625.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DomRaider token can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00051320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.43 or 0.00640279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00068756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DRT is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars.

