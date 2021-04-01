Domtar (TSE:UFS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.97

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.97 and traded as low as C$45.81. Domtar shares last traded at C$46.49, with a volume of 28,478 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Domtar to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domtar to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.91.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.8836415 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

