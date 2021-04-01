Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 903,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.45% of Douglas Emmett worth $125,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE DEI opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.