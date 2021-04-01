DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 279.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,095 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of DouYu International worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,539 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,228,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after buying an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after buying an additional 2,748,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

