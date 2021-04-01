Dovu Tops One Day Trading Volume of $205,005.00 (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Dovu has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Dovu has a market capitalization of $35.96 million and approximately $205,005.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.23 or 0.00643949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

