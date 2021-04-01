DPRating Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One DPRating token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $86,822.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 102.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.58 or 0.00641462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026082 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

RATING is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

