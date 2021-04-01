DPRating Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. DPRating has a market cap of $1.24 million and $88,828.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00634570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00027969 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

