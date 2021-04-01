Dragon Coins Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $2,229.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00642996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

