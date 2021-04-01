DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Hits $49.95 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $49.95 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,106.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.60 or 0.00951837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.75 or 0.00388695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00052316 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

