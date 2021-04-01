Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.64

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.64 and last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 158626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.42.
DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.57.
About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
(TSE:DIR.UN
)
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
