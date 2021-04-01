Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 740,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,987.0 days.

DREUF traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DREUF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

