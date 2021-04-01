DREP Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.30 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded 979.9% higher against the US dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $793.36 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00646119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

