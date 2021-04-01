Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Springbank Value Partners increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Springbank Value Partners now owns 23,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 141,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

