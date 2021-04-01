DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $9,136.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00017656 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010064 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

