Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 5,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 259,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Duluth by 343.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Duluth by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

