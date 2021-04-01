Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $147.90 million and $14.89 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00640037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

