DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,077 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.91% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE KTF opened at $11.65 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.