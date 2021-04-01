Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

